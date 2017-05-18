Ballybofey win wouldn't be a shock to us, insists Lynch 18 May 2017





Antrim's Declan Lynch against Limerick.

Antrim defender Declan Lynch says they’re well capable of causing a shock this Sunday when they travel to take on Donegal in the Ulster SFC quarter-finals.

The Glensmen are 9/1 to upset the hosts in Ballybofey and although the Tir Chonaill men have competed in the last six Anglo-Celt Cup deciders, Lynch maintains that they’ll head west this weekend with plenty of belief that they can spring an upset.

“We’ve known all year that nobody in Antrim gives us a chance,” the Lamh Dhearg clubman is quoted saying in today’s Irish News.

“The players and our families are the only ones that believe we have a chance of going up to Ballybofey and winning. We know it’s going to take a massive effort. The talk was of Donegal being in transition, but after a few league games that slogan disappeared.

“But we have the talent to produce a mammoth performance and to come out the right side of it. It wouldn’t be a shock to us (to win).

“It might be a shock to people outside of our group and Ireland as a whole. We’re going up to Ballybofey to take a scalp and hopefully we can earn a bit more respect around the country.”