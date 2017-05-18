Team news: No place for O'Shea as Mayo name one debutant 18 May 2017





Aidan O'Shea of Mayo with Kevin McDonnell of Sligo Aidan O'Shea of Mayo with Kevin McDonnell of Sligo

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford has named his starting 15 for Sunday’s Connacht senior football championship quarter-final against Sligo in Castlebar.

Ger Caffrekey starts at full-back for the Westeners, despite not seeing a minute of league action, while two-time All Star Aidan O’Shea misses out in the starting line-up.

Fergal Boland is the only championship debutant, having been named in the half-forward line alongside Diarmuid O’Connor and Conor O’Shea.

In all, the team shows five changes from the one which started the All-Ireland final replay against Dublin last year, with David Clarke, Chris Barrett, Cafferkey, Boland and Conor O'Shea replacing Robbie Hennelly, Brendan Harrison (injured), Donal Vaughan, Aidan O'Shea and Jason Doherty.

Throw-in at MacHale Park is at 2pm.

Mayo (Connacht SFC v Sligo): David Clarke; Chris Barrett, Ger Cafferkey, Keith Higgins; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan; Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons; Fergal Boland, Diarmuid O’Connor, Conor O’Shea; Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O’Connor, Andy Moran.