'Gooch' counts fifth All-Ireland medal 18 May 2017





Recently retired Kerry great Colm Cooper has dismissed the long-standing notion that he doesn’t count his last Celtic Cross with the Kingdom.

Cooper won his fifth All-Ireland in 2014 after Kerry defeated Donegal at Croke Park and although a season-wrecking cruciate injury saw him listed amongst Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s substitutes that day, the Dr Crokes man says the medal still holds some value for him.

“I got rather than took an All-Ireland medal and it’s strange from the point of view that I did not play in the championship,” Cooper is quoted saying by the Irish Examiner.

“Does it hold the same value as the others because I did not play? No it doesn’t. I still have it; it’s with the other four. I look at that medal differently because 2014 was a particularly challenging year for me on a number of fronts (his mother died in early August).

“I was part of training from the Mayo game on and I had been helping out during the summer with the lads.

“I was togged out on match day but does it hold the same value as the other four? That is a different matter but yes I consider that I have five All-Ireland senior medals.”