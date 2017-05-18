Schutte trains with Dublin footballers 18 May 2017





Dublin's Mark Schutte.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dublin's Mark Schutte.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Former Dublin hurling star Mark Schutte looks set to join Jim Gavin’s senior footballers this summer, according to a report from Independent.ie.

Schutte, who won an All-Ireland club senior hurling title with Cuala in March, trained with the Dublin football squad on Monday night and is believed to be on the brink of their championship squad as Gavin’s men look to defend the Sam Maguire Cup for a second consecutive season.

Having been a member of Pat Gilroy’s panel in 2011, Schutte opted off that summer to focus solely on the county U21 hurlers’ campaign.

The following year he started at wing-forward under Gavin as the Dubs overcame Roscommon to claim their third All-Ireland U21 football title.

The towering dual star declined to join Ger Cunningham’s hurling panel after Cuala’s historic triumph in Croke Park two months ago and now looks set to follow in the footsteps of fellow capital men Ciaran Kilkenny and Cormac Costello in choosing football over hurling.