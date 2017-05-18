Injury concerns cause Cavan to call off club games 18 May 2017





Cavan's Seanie Johnston with Ciaran Mullan of Derry during their All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 3A clash at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Cavan county board have called off a full round of All County Football League fixtures this weekend over a “growing number of injuries” within their senior football panel.

The Breffni County take on the winners of this Saturday’s Ulster championship preliminary round between Monaghan and Fermanagh and manager Mattie McGleenan is believed to have a number of injury concerns as the panel prepare for their provincial quarter-final derby on June 11th.

An e-mail from the board was circulated to the county’s 40 clubs last night and it outlined the unavailability of a significant number of county players to clubs as one of the main reasons for the postponment of Saturday's games.

The e-mail also confirmed that clubs not affected by county players' participation could go ahead with their scheduled games this weekend once agreed by both teams.