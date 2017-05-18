Fitzpatrick's 48-week ban overturned 18 May 2017





Antrim forward Matthew Fitzpatrick has had his proposed 48-week ban overturned by Croke Park’s Central Appeals Committee (CAC).

It means that the St John’s clubman will be free to play in the Saffrons’ Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal on Sunday, having initially been hit with the hefty suspension after the GAA ruled that he had deliberately misled an investigation.

Former All-Ireland winner and well-known RTE pundit Joe Brolly led Fitzpatrick’s appeal in front of the CAC last night and revealed on Twitter in the early hours of this morning that the ban had been overturned.

The player had twice been in front of the Central Hearings Committee over an incident which took place during an Allianz League match against Armagh back in March, with both teams having players sent off in the game at the Athletic Grounds.

Antrim GAA also confirmed Fitzpatrick’s availability for this weekend via their Twitter account.