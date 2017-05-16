Red Hands sweating over McCarron

16 May 2017

Tyrone's Cathal McCarron.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Cathal McCarron is in a race against time to be fit for Tyrone's Ulster SFC opener against Derry.

The experienced defender sustained a hamstring injury during an in-house game at Garvaghey last week and was unavailable to his club, Dromore, for their clash with Carrickmore over the weekend.

McCarron's clubmate Niall Sludden was also rested at the weekend but is expected to be fully fit for the provincial quarter-final at Celtic Park on May 28th..




Most Read Stories

Sky Sports reveal their 2017 GAA TV schedule

Fitzpatrick handed hefty 48-week ban

Is MDMA's summer over before it begins?

Mulligan's "got a bit to go"

Mayo "really want to win" Connacht - O'Shea

Fitzpatrick "gave deliberately false evidence" says CHC


Android app on Google Play