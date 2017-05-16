Red Hands sweating over McCarron 16 May 2017





Tyrone's Cathal McCarron.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tyrone's Cathal McCarron.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Cathal McCarron is in a race against time to be fit for Tyrone's Ulster SFC opener against Derry.

The experienced defender sustained a hamstring injury during an in-house game at Garvaghey last week and was unavailable to his club, Dromore, for their clash with Carrickmore over the weekend.

McCarron's clubmate Niall Sludden was also rested at the weekend but is expected to be fully fit for the provincial quarter-final at Celtic Park on May 28th..