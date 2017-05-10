Munster MFC semi-final: classy Clifford fires Kingdom past Rebels 10 May 2017





Cork's Colm O'Callaghan under pressure from Cian Gammell of Kerry.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Cork's Colm O'Callaghan under pressure from Cian Gammell of Kerry.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

David Clifford (2-8) was the star man at Pairc Ui Rinn tonight as holders Kerry beat Cork by 2-17 to 1-10 to reach another Munster final

Eyeing their fifth successive provincial title in the under 18 grade, the Kingdom – also seeking a fourth successive All-Ireland minor crown! – will meet Clare in the decider on July 2nd. That game will be a repeat of the first-round meeting of the same two teams, which Peter Keane's finely-tuned side won by 2-16 to 1-6 in Tralee four weeks ago.

A first-half return of 2-3 from winning captain and undisputed Man of the Match Clifford assured the defending provincial and national champions of a commanding 2-9 to 1-5 half-time lead.

The Rebels got a dream start as Evan Murphy hit the Kerry net within ten seconds of throw-in but the winners then reeled off 1-6 without reply to assume complete control on the scoreboard. The Kingdom were level by the fifth minute thanks to scores from Donal O’Sullivan and Clifford (2).

The inspirational Clifford added a goal as the visitors surged ahead by double scores and quickfire points from Adam O’Donoghue and Fiachra Clifford made it 1-5 to 1-0 after eight minutes. A twelfth-minute O’Sullivan free stretched the gap to six before full forward Damien Gore supplied the hosts’ opening point at the midway stage of the first half.

Corner back Cian Gammell restored the six-point margin but Gore replied with a brace before Rathmore’s Brian Friel got in on the act for the Kingdom. Clifford struck for his second goal five minutes from the interval. Although midfielder Mark Keane and wing forward Murphy pulled back a couple of points for the Leesiders, it was fitting that Clifford contributed the final point of the opening period.

Substitute Cillian Myers Murphy pointed for Cork upon the restart but Kerry replied with points from Clifford (2) and Donnchadh O’Sullivan, who also cancelled out a Gore score. Murphy clipped over a ‘45’ after goalkeeper Deividas Uosis had brilliantly saved a Gore penalty and another Clifford point meant the gap was nine at the three-quarters stage, 2-14 to 1-8.

Firies prodigy Clifford and Myers Murphy shared the next two scores and Uosis pulled off another superb save from Keane and Jack Griffin swapped points with Myles Murphy before who else but Clifford closed the scoring with a point that meant he outscored the entire Cork team on his own.

Kerry - D Uosis; R O’Neill, C O’Donoghue, C Gammell (0-1); M Potts, E Horan, N Donohue; B Mahony, D O’Connor; A Donoghue (0-1), B Friel (0-1), F Clifford (0-1); Donnchadh O’Sullivan (0-2), D Clifford (2-8, 0-2f, 0-1sl), Donal O’Sullivan (0-2, 1f). Subs: J Griffin (0-1) for B Friel, M Slattery for Donnchadh O’Sullivan, C O’Reilly for F Clifford, P Warren for Donal O’Sullivan, S O’Leary for R O’Neill, M O’Leary for C Gammell.

Cork - K McMahon; D Ward, W Ronan, L Finn; J Harrington, P O’Driscoll, J McCarthy; M Keane (0-1), R Walsh; J Murphy, E Murphy (1-2, 0-1'45), C O’Callaghan; M Cronin, D Gore (0-4, 2f), C O’Mahony. Subs: C Myers Murray (0-3) for C O’Mahony, C Barrett for J Murphy, D O’Mahony for W Ronan, S Hickey for R Walsh, S Meehan for J McCarthy, R O’Driscoll for J Harrington (BC).

Referee - A Kissane.