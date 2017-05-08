Mullane will 'ride a horse naked' if Waterford win All-Ireland 08 May 2017





John Mullane.

©INPHO/James Crombie. John Mullane.©INPHO/James Crombie.

John Mullane has a bizarre promise to keep if Waterford should end their 58-year wait for All-Ireland SHC honours this summer.

The retired star joked on RTE Radio 1's Sunday Sport programme yesterday that he would "jump on a horse in the nude and go down the Quay!" if Derek McGrath's men bring home the Liam MacCarthy Cup. However, he doesn't expect that to happen and instead tips Galway to be the last team standing come next September.

"I'm going to go for Galway. I think it's written in the stars," he said.

"I think they'll beat Dublin, they'll be in a Leinster final. I think they'll win Leinster; it's going to be Galway's year. What I will say is, if Waterford win the All-Ireland, I'll jump on a horse in the nude and go down the Quay!"

Now that would be some sight!