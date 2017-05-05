Cooper to become RTE pundit 05 May 2017





Colm Cooper is set to take up a pundit role on RTE's The Sunday Game this summer.

The Kerry legend's new role comes just a few weeks after announcing his inter-county retirement. He will appear on The Ray D'Arcy Show alongside Henry Shefflin tomorrow night before joining The Sunday Game panel, which includes none other than Joe Brolly, who recently claimed Gooch lacked a 'warrior personality' during his Kerry days.

The 33-year, who won eight All Stars, five All-Irelands, a club All-Ireland, nine Munster titles and four Allianz League titles in a glittering career with the Kingdom, will actually make his punditry debut on RTE Radio 1's Sunday Sport on Sunday, which will be previewing the upcoming football and hurling championships.