Laois coaches axed in cost-cutting exercise 04 May 2017





The Laois footballers stand for a minute's silence.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. The Laois footballers stand for a minute's silence.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

by Jackie Cahill

Highly-rated Laois senior football and hurling team coaches Michael McGeehin and DJ O’Dwyer have been controversially axed in a cost-cutting exercise.

Donegal native McGeehin, Director of Coaching Ireland, had been working as coach alongside the O’Moore County’s senior football team manager Peter Creedon.

O’Dwyer, meanwhile, was hurling team boss Eamonn Kelly’s strength and conditioning coach, and he’s currently involved with Tipperary senior club football outfit Clonmel Commercials.

McGeehin and Kelly were informed at the conclusion of the Allianz League that their services would be no longer required, with costs cited as the key reason behind a county board recommendation that they be let go.

The respective team managers, Creedon and Kelly, are both believed to have been aggrieved by the stance taken by officials.

Creedon informed McGeehin that county board chiefs were looking to dispense with his services, while Kelly delivered the bombshell news to O’Dwyer.

It is understood that Creedon subsequently sought counsel from other backroom men, Michael O’Loughlin and Tommy Toomey, before agreeing to remain on as manager, following relegation to Division 4.

McGeehin had previously worked as coach alongside Creedon, when the Cork native was in charge of the Tipperary senior footballers, while O’Loughlin and Toomey were also on board in the Premier County.

And when Creedon was announced as the new Laois senior manager last year, all three men came with him.

McGeehin, who’s also been involved with Limerick in the past, is understood to have been extremely disappointed with developments in Laois, with O’Dwyer expressing similar sentiments.

McGeehin has since returned, earlier than expected, to his role with Mayo club champions Castlebar Mitchels, who are aiming for a third successive county title this year.

They begin the defence of their title on Saturday evening against Crossmolina Deel Rovers, while O’Dwyer will once again assist Commercials as they look to wrestle the Tipperary crown back from holders Loughmore-Castleiney.