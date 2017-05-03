Gavin extends Dublin stay 03 May 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin celebrates his side's 2016 All-Ireland SFC final replay success over Mayo with his children Jasmine and Jude.

Dublin GAA has announced that Jim Gavin has agreed to extend his tenure as Dublin senior football manager by two years.

Having replaced Pat Gilroy in 2012, the All-Ireland winning boss will now remain at the helm until 2019 at least.

The Round Towers, Clondalkin clubman has guided his native county to three All-Ireland titles, four Leinster titles and four National Leagues so far as manager.

Will the Dubs be aiming for a five-in-row under Gavin in 2019?