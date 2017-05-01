Sutcliffe to follow in Glynn's footsteps by lining out for New York
01 May 2017
Danny Sutcliffe.
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.
Danny Sutcliffe is set to become the latest hurling star to line out for New York in the Connacht SFC.
The former Dublin hurler, who transferred to the Kerry club in the Big Apple earlier this year, is in line to feature against Sligo in next Sunday's preliminary round tie at Gaelic Park, 12 months after Galway hurling star Johnny Glynn lined out for the Exiles in their narrow defeat to Roscommon.
Former Mayo defender Tom Cunniffe and ex-Wicklow targetman Conor McGraynor are also part of Justin O'Halloran's squad, who recently played a couple of couple of challenge matches against Donegal.
The New York panel is as follows:
Vinny Caden
Tom Cunniffe
David Cunnane
Shane Hogan
Peter Withlowe
Brian Gallaher
David Culhane
Paddy Boyle
Conor McGraynor
Daniel Mckenna
Gerard McCartan (captain)
Shane O Connor
Keith Quinn
Danny Suttcliffe
Jer O’Sullivan
Eoin Flanagan
Paul Lambe
Keith Scally
Tony Donnelly
Kevin Connelly
David Freeman
Stephen Doake
Ronan McGinley
Conor Farrell
Paul McGinley
Colin Keane
Ross Wherrity
Eoin Ward
Eugene McVerry
Nial McFeeley