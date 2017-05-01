Sutcliffe to follow in Glynn's footsteps by lining out for New York 01 May 2017





Danny Sutcliffe.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. Danny Sutcliffe.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Danny Sutcliffe is set to become the latest hurling star to line out for New York in the Connacht SFC.

The former Dublin hurler, who transferred to the Kerry club in the Big Apple earlier this year, is in line to feature against Sligo in next Sunday's preliminary round tie at Gaelic Park, 12 months after Galway hurling star Johnny Glynn lined out for the Exiles in their narrow defeat to Roscommon.

Former Mayo defender Tom Cunniffe and ex-Wicklow targetman Conor McGraynor are also part of Justin O'Halloran's squad, who recently played a couple of couple of challenge matches against Donegal.

The New York panel is as follows:

Vinny Caden

Tom Cunniffe

David Cunnane

Shane Hogan

Peter Withlowe

Brian Gallaher

David Culhane

Paddy Boyle

Conor McGraynor

Daniel Mckenna

Gerard McCartan (captain)

Shane O Connor

Keith Quinn

Danny Suttcliffe

Jer O’Sullivan

Eoin Flanagan

Paul Lambe

Keith Scally

Tony Donnelly

Kevin Connelly

David Freeman

Stephen Doake

Ronan McGinley

Conor Farrell

Paul McGinley

Colin Keane

Ross Wherrity

Eoin Ward

Eugene McVerry

Nial McFeeley