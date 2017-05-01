'Hurling needs a little bit more attention' 01 May 2017





Brendan Cummins believes the hurling championship needs more games if it's to keep apace with the football championship.

The two-time Tipperary All-Ireland winning goalkeeper fears football will take all the limelight when the 'Super 8' format comes into effect next summer. Cummins is currently involved with Kerry as a goalkeeping coach and welcomes the extra games the Leinster SHC round-robin series provides them with, but feels the GAA needs to do more to raise hurling's profile.

"The way the structure is at the moment keeps everybody honest in the round-robin. There is something definite to play for and something definite to avoid - that is dropping back down to the Christy Ring," he told the RTÉ GAA Podcast.

"The Kerry board, in what is a footballing-mad county, have been strong in their support of the hurlers.

"My hope is that Kerry can enter the Leinster championship proper. That’s what our goal is. There are other teams who strive to join the elite counties. Everybody needs to be pushing to get to the next level.

"However, when we get to those crucial weeks in the summer, I think the GAA needs to be giving hurling a little bit more attention; a ‘Super 8’ notion should be floated. That would give hurling the extra bit of profile it needs to compete against football which is becoming a big animal."