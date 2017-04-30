Clynch targets another big scalp 30 April 2017





Meath hurling is back in the big time and long-serving stalwart Steven Clynch is enjoying every minute of it.

The Royals will play host to Laois in the second round of the Leinster SHC round-robin series at Pairc Tailteann today and will be looking to build on last weekend's surprise opening round victory over Kerry.

“It will be another step up,” the Kilmessan player told SunSport.

“But we’re hoping to deliver a strong performance and just see where that leaves us.”

Clynch was on the receiving end of a championship defeat to the O'Moore County back in 2004.

“I don’t remember much about that game, to be honest, other than feeling that we were well beaten.”

At the outset of the competition, retaining their hard-earned Leinster status was the number one objective for Martin Ennis and his players.

“Beating Kerry doesn’t mean you’re safe but you have one foot inside and staying there would be the objective, at a minimum.”