The twitter reaction to last-ever U21 football final 29 April 2017





Galway's Cillian McDaid with Con O'Callaghan of Dublin Galway's Cillian McDaid with Con O'Callaghan of Dublin

The curtain came down this evening on the All-Ireland U21 football championship which will be replaced by a new U20 competition next year.

Dublin's dominance of the football scene shows no sign of abating after they claimed their fourth success in the grade since 2010 thanks to a 2-13 to 2-7 victory over Galway at O'Connor Park.

Dublin conveyor belt rolls on quality side — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) April 29, 2017

Great win for @DubGAAOfficial U21's. Another impressive team performance. Sad to see U21 grade finish up - always a good championship #GAA — Tomás Quinn (@mossyquinn) April 29, 2017

An exhibition by the dubs.Where in the name of god did they find Darren Gavin..@DubGAAOfficial have no fears. Well done to both teams — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) April 29, 2017

Well done to all the lads,Dessie, backroom and all involved on winning last ever u21 final. Great team & panel effort! Áth Cliath abú! — Ciarán Kilkenny (@CKKilkenny93) April 29, 2017

Galway Full back. What a player!!! — Eamon Wallace (@EamonWallace94) April 29, 2017

Darragh Spillane wins an All-Ireland under-21 title with Dublin. His father Mick won three with Kerry. #GAA — Pat Nolan (@pat_nolan) April 29, 2017

Say what you like abt the Dubs' numbers, their skill & work-rate to final whistle is phenom even at #U21 level @SportTG4 #U21 #EirGridGAA — cliona foley (@ponyyelof) April 29, 2017