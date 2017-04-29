Rackard Cup: Rogers grabs hat-trick as Derry and Tyrone reach semis 29 April 2017





Slaughneil's Brendan Rogers Slaughneil's Brendan Rogers

Not to be outdone by his namesake who guided Celtic to a 5-1 drubbing of Rangers earlier in the day, Brendan Rogers bagged a hat-trick of goals as Derry qualified for the Nicky Rackard Cup semi-finals with a 8-21 to 1-14 rout of Longford at Owenbeg.

The Slaughtneil dual star scored three quick-fire second half goals, while Alan Grant (two), Brian Cassidy (two) and Gerald Bradley also raised green flags in the 28-point win. Eugene Kiernan netted for the visitors who trailed by 0-6 to 3-10 at half-time. The winners finished the game with 14 men after Gerard Moore was red-carded in the closing stages.

Tyrone are also through to the last four after powering to a 4-19 to 0-16 victory over neighbours Donegal at Carrickmore. Sean Og Grogan, Damian Casey and Conor Grogan were among the goals for the Red Hands, who led by 2-15 to 0-4 at the break. The semi-finals are scheduled for May 20, with Longford and Donegal still not out of the equation.

In Round 2B, Armagh came from behind to beat neighbours Louth on a 0-23 to 2-9 scoreline at the Athletic Grounds.

Level at half-time, Louth took a 2-6 to 0-9 lead at the start of the second half thanks to Michael Ryan's goal (Gavin Kerrigan scored the earlier one). But the recent Ulster SHC finalists responded with a flurry of points from David Carvill, Conor Corvan, Danny Magee and Johnny Corvan to run eight-point winners.