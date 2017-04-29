Sadness as Seo Spóirt airs for the last time 29 April 2017





Seo Spóirt presenter Dara Ó Cinnéide with On the Road reporter Gemma Ní Chionnaith

GAA fans have taken to Twitter to express their sadness and disbelief at the decision to axe Seo Spóirt from the TG4 schedule.

The curtain came down on the hugely popular Friday evening programme, which was presented by former Kerry All-Ireland winning captain Dara Ó Cinnéide, for the last time last night after 11 years on the air. It covered a wide range of sports and regularly featured insightful contributors such as Tomás Ó Sé, Seán Bán Breathnach, Ger Loughnane, Donal O'Grady, Tomas O Flatharta and Ciaran Kilkenny.

Trying to think of another programme that would have Ciaran Kilkenny and Gary Brennan as analysts. Only @SeoSpoirtTG4 — Daragh Ó Conchúir (@RebelDevil71) April 28, 2017

@TG4TV @SeoSpoirtTG4 As portrayed in The Book of Poor Auld Fellas they continue to kill everything that's good and pure. Slán leat SeoSpoirt. — Jack Fahey (@MawkishDeflectn) April 28, 2017

.@SeoSpoirtTG4 It was tremendous. Its audience loved it. It will be missed. Thank you for making sport smarter in Ireland. — Emmet Ryan (@action81) April 28, 2017

@SeoSpoirtTG4 iontach ar fad. Is brea liom at chuala cupla focal spoirt gach aiona clar den scoth — john crawford (@crawfordjonny) April 28, 2017

@ediennico @SeoSpoirtTG4 A professional and a gentleman to the last! Delighted that the ultimate gent was by your side for the final moments. #sundaygameisnext — Kate O'Brien (@Kate_O_Brien) April 28, 2017

Such a pity to see @SeoSpoirtTG4 finishing. Always enjoyed it. Le cunamh De it will make a return. — Ronan O'Brien (@Ronantron1) April 28, 2017

I'm gutted @SeoSpoirtTG4 is finished - best sports show on TV - don't understand it at all — Fear Dhoire (@FearDhoire) April 28, 2017

Farewell to the fantastic #seospoirt. Thank you for providing us with the best chat/analysis & craic. You'll be missed @SeoSpoirtTG4. #GAA — L. NíHéineacháin (@LaobhaoiseNihE) April 28, 2017

The last ever @SeoSpoirtTG4 tonight. A huge loss for Irish sports fans, it will be sadly missed! — Mark Dinan (@Mark_Dinan) April 28, 2017

Lá uaigneach with a few years. Huge turnout at last @SeoSpoirtTG4 pic.twitter.com/S5Cydij8Mo — Daragh Ó Conchúir (@RebelDevil71) April 28, 2017

Is mór an chailliúint @SeoSpoirtTG4 - @TG4TV trua nach féidir athchinneadh a dhéanamh agus séasúr craoibhe ós ár gcomhair — Seán Potts (@SeanPotts3) April 28, 2017