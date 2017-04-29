Sadness as Seo Spóirt airs for the last time
Seo Spóirt presenter Dara Ó Cinnéide with On the Road reporter Gemma Ní Chionnaith
GAA fans have taken to Twitter to express their sadness and disbelief at the decision to axe Seo Spóirt from the TG4 schedule.
The curtain came down on the hugely popular Friday evening programme, which was presented by former Kerry All-Ireland winning captain Dara Ó Cinnéide, for the last time last night after 11 years on the air. It covered a wide range of sports and regularly featured insightful contributors such as Tomás Ó Sé, Seán Bán Breathnach, Ger Loughnane, Donal O'Grady, Tomas O Flatharta and Ciaran Kilkenny.