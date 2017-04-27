Royals won't take Laois lightly - Ennis 27 April 2017





Meath hurling manager Martin Ennis Meath hurling manager Martin Ennis

Martin Ennis says Meath will have due respect for Laois in their Leinster SHC round-robin encounter this weekend.

Royal County hurling is riding the crest of a wave at the moment, with Meath having won the Christy Ring Cup last year before adding the Division 2B title earlier this month. And they duly marked their return to the senior championship after a 13-year absence by beating Kerry in their round-robin group opener last Sunday.

“It would be absolutely fantastic to get out of the round robin, we have set up an opportunity for ourselves to do that now,” their manager comments on gaa.ie. “We aren't going to take Laois too lightly now either, we know that they are a formidable outfit. Home advantage is good for us and we are really looking forward to that clash.

“I think we belong here anyway, we set our stall out, they are an honest bunch of lads. They've worked really hard, they know what they want, they're a very together bunch, the boys. They just push it and drive it all the way. We are just steering the thing, hoping we can do the best we can do for Meath hurling.”