Galway call off hurling championship games 26 April 2017





Reigning champions St Thomas are due to face Padraig Pearses in the Galway senior hurling championship second round. Reigning champions St Thomas are due to face Padraig Pearses in the Galway senior hurling championship second round.

Galway's fixture makers have decided to postpone this weekend's round of SHC and IHC fixtures.

According to Galway Bay FM, the hectic schedule that the county's hurlers have faced in recent weeks is the main reason why Tribesmen officials have taken this course of action.

Apparently, medical advice has been received on the workload that the county players have faced. They have been out in action on 14 of the last 16 weekends.

Football games that are due to be played this weekend was also thought to have been a factor in the decision while the county's U-21 footballers are due to contest the All-Ireland final against Dublin on Saturday evening.

It all means that the majority of hurling games have been pushed back to the following weekend.

Two senior hurling championship matches will proceed as scheduled – a double header featuring Mullagh v Craughwell and Ardrahan v Beagh at Athenry this Sunday.