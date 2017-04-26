Walsh Park future in doubt

26 April 2017

A general view of Walsh Park, Waterford.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Waterford’s Walsh Park has been called ‘no longer fit for purpose’ by a local councillor who wants the venue sold.

The future of the famed old venue is a source of great debate within the county at the moment as a number of parties would like to see it sold.

The Waterford News & Star reports that a number of parties are behind a move that would see Waterford GAA relocate to Carriganore, home of the WIT arena.

Fianna Fail Councillor Jason Murphy stated: “I raised the question at a recent public meeting and I wasn’t sure what kind of response I was going to get, but it was overwhelming in favour of a move away from Walsh Park.

“While Cork announce a new €80 million stadium, we’re left with a venue, which may have a huge amount of historical significance, but is no longer fit for purpose.”

He added: “There are a number of reasons why this would make sense, but I appreciate that a lot more than just common sense and consensus is required to make something like this a reality.

“After speaking to one of Waterford’s largest property developers recently, he agreed the site that Walsh Park currently sits on would be perfect for housing.”




