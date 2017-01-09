Royals have to re-run championship draws 26 April 2017





St. Vincents Ardcath won the Meath Junior B FC last year and will play in the Junior A championship this year. St. Vincents Ardcath won the Meath Junior B FC last year and will play in the Junior A championship this year.

Meath GAA has been forced into a climbdown over plans to revamp their club football competitions and will have to re-run the draws for this year's JFC and JFC 'B' competitions.

Advice received from Leinster Council and Croke Park's Rules Advisory Committee has resulted in the u-turn and means that the original draw has been rendered null and void.



The new draws will be conducted at the County Committee meeting on Monday, May 8th.

The JFC had been changed at County Convention last year, with senior club's second teams put in a group together and two second teams - Simonstown Gaels and Navan O'Mahony's - relegated to JFC B. Last year's beaten JFC B finalists Moynalty were also promoted while Clonard, who lost out in the JFC relegation playoffs, were told they retained their JFC status under the changes but all of that has now been scrapped.

An email circulated to clubs by secretary Francis Flynn reads: 'I am to advise all clubs that following clarification and advice from Leinster Council and The Rules Advisory Committee (Croke Park) that Regulation 4(a) Rialacháin Coiste na Mí C.L.G. passed at a meeting of Coiste na Mí C.L.G. on 09/01/17 will not apply to the J.F.C. or J.B.F.C. in 2017 but will come into effect in 2018.

'The previous Regulation 4(a) 2016 will apply in 2017 and new draws for the J.F.C and J.B.F.C. will be made at the next meeting of Coiste Contae scheduled for 08/05/17'.