Murphy makes passionate plea 26 April 2017





Wicklow manager Seamus Murphy was obviously delighted with his side’s win over London in the Christy Ring Cup, but the poor support for the county disappointed the Wexford native.

The Garden County recorded one of their best wins in recent times when defeating favourites London in last Saturday’s opening round.

However, they had to do so, in front of a small home support and Murphy told the Wicklow People that he would like to see the supporters come out in force for this weekend’s clash against Kildare in Newbridge.

“I was disappointed with the crowd in Aughrim, for the players more than anything else,” stated Murphy.

“Those players come from clubs, clubs from all over the county and such a poor turnout has to have an effect on the players.

“They won’t notice as much when they win but when they have a string of defeats they might be going home saying to themselves, “well nobody cares anyway so why should I bother?”

“This team has put in a huge effort and they are still not getting support. I was terribly disappointed. If people don’t show interest it can be very disheartening on the players.

“The people of Wicklow should have a think about this and get behind this team and look to develop the game of hurling up here.”