Team news: One change for Banner minors

26 April 2017

Clare minor footballers now face Tipperary for a place in the provincial semi-finals.

Clare boss Seamus Clancy has largely kept faith with the same starting fifteen ahead of tonight's Munster MFC second play-off clash against Tipperary (throw-in 6.30pm).

The side named to face the Premier County at Cusack Park shows just one change from the one that started the 20-point hammering of Waterford in the first play-off seven days ago as Padraig Kelly replaces Ross Phelan in the half-forward line.

Goals from Corofin's Gearoid Cahill (3) and Ennistymon's Ross O'Doherty (2) saw the Banner County wallop the Deise men on a 5-11 to 0-6 scoreline at the Ennis venue and they now face Tipp for a place in the semi-finals against Limerick in two weeks time.

Clare (Munster MFC v Tipperary): Mark Lillis; Joe Miniter, Jamie O’Sullivan, Jack Sheedy; Diarmuid Ryan, Fergal Donnellan, Colin McNeilis; Danny Griffin, Conor McMahon; Dermot Coughlan, Padraig Kelly, Sean Rouine; Gearoid Cahill, Gavin Cooney, Ross O'Doherty.




