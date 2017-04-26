Teenager knocked unconscious at Laois club game 26 April 2017





O'Moore Park Portlaoise O'Moore Park Portlaoise

A teenager is alleged to have been the victim of a vicious assault during an under-16 club hurling game in Laois.

The game between Rosenallis and Clonaslee St Manman’s was abandoned after an ambulance had to be called to the Rosenallis pitch.

The stricken Rosenallis player is believed to have been knocked unconscious by an opposing player.

The 15-year-old was brought to Portlaoise Hospital where he was kept overnight for observation and released the following day.

Gardaí are set to form an investigation into the incident, while Laois GAA are awaiting the referee’s report before proceeding with their own investigation.

This is the second time inside 12 months that Clonaslee St Manman’s have been involved in a violent altercation as one of their most noted players, former Laois hurler James Young was handed a 24-match ban for striking a Castletown player with his hurl last September.