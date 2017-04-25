Brolly on his bike 25 April 2017





Joe Brolly Joe Brolly

Keen cyclist Joe Brolly reckons Benbradagh near his home town in Derry is a tough an ascent as anything the Alps can offer.

The former Oak Leaf footballer is currently promoting the daunting 100km Man of Sperrin Five Peaks cycle, which takes place on Sunday, June 11th to raise money for Derry GAA.

“Cyclists don’t know about Benbradagh because the road up to it doesn’t lead anywhere. During World War II, the Americans built a Naval Base on it," he points out in The Irish News. “But I’ve been on a bike in the Alps and I’ve climbed Mount Ventoux. Give me the Alps any day.

“Benbradagh just sucks the life force out of you. By the time you get to the bridge, where the gradient is 27 per cent, it’s a struggle to turn the pedals. Paddy [Heaney, Train Station, Maghera] organised a trial event for this last year and he said more than half of the cyclists had to dismount at the bridge.”