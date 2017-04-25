Players foregoing careers a huge trend - Cavanagh 25 April 2017





Sean Cavanagh leads out Tyrone.

Sean Cavanagh fears that too many intercounty players are choosing occupations that facilitate their GAA activities.

The Tyrone legend is of the opinion that too many footballers and hurlers are making work choices - such as becoming a teacher - based around being able to continue playing and points out that this is potentially a huge mistake in the long term:

“That’s a massive thing in Gaelic football, players foregoing careers. I’m seeing it in the past few years becoming a huge trend," the Moy man states in The Irish News.

“The biggest example is the amount of intercounty footballers that are teachers now. Everybody likes the idea of having the summer off and having a few hours free in the evening.

“Subconsciously, and even consciously, a lot of players are going down that route, and not necessarily because it’s the best for their chosen path in life or what they love doing. It’s because it’s the easiest road of resistance in terms of being an intercounty footballer.

“That, to me, is wrong and it’s something the GAA has to look at.”