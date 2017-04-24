Kerry hurlers dealt triple injury blow

24 April 2017

Kerry senior hurling manager Fintan O'Connor

Kerry manager Fintan O'Connor expects Pa Kelly, Colm Harty and Daniel Collins to miss the remainder of their Leinster SHC campaign.

Kelly broken a finger, Harty suffered a recurrence of a groin problem and Collins tore his hamstring in yesterday's surprise round-robin first round defeat to Meath in Navan. 

On the plus side, O'Connor told Radio Kerry that Podge Boyle is likely to return for next Sunday's do-or-die clash with Westmeath after he was a late withdrawal from the starting line-up yesterday.




