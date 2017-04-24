'It's good to be back', says Glynn 24 April 2017





Galway's Jonathan Glynn.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Galway's Jonathan Glynn.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Johnny Glynn wasn't give much away about his summer schedule after returning to action with Galway yesterday.

The fomer All Star, who came on for the last 10 minutes of the Tribesmen's Allianz Hurling League final win over Tipperary, is expected to commute from his New York base for the duration of the championship. It was his first appearance for his county since the 2015 All-Ireland final loss to Kilkenny.

"It's good to be back now," Glynn told reporters.

"Sure we'll see how it goes. I don't know yet. Look, we'll see, we'll see in the next few weeks. He (Micheal Donoghue) has always been in touch, keeping me up to date with things.

"I came back to train there a few weeks ago and I was a long way off the pace and I knew well the boys were flying it so I know where I have to get to and hopefully we'll get there and sure we'll see where we are later in the year or something like that."