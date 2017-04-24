GAA tweets of the week 24 April 2017





President Michael D Higgins lifts the Allianz HL Division 1 trophy with Galway captain David Burke.

President Michael D. Higgins joined in on the Galway league celebrations...

President Michael D Higgins with the Galway captain David Burke after today's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final. pic.twitter.com/EdG91aoTon — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 23, 2017

Brilliant win for @MeathGAA Hurlers again today in navan. Alot of Hard Work and Commitment paying dividends! #AnMhiAbu — Paddy O'Rourke (@PaORourke89) April 23, 2017

There should be a Laochra Gael on Cyril Farrell's career as an analyst. — Niall Kelly (@Niall_Kelly_14) April 23, 2017

Congrats to @KilkennyCamogie on winning the @LittlewoodsIRL League great to see them putting back to back titles — Jackie Tyrrell (@MrJackieTee) April 23, 2017

Getting some recovery on the legs while watching the Kk ladies do there thing @Kilkenny_GAA @Sportsphysioirl Kk v cork #leaguefinal pic.twitter.com/kU1ybPl99b — Michael Fennelly (@MFennellyKK) April 23, 2017

A special thanks to the Antrim Senior Footballers and management for providing the food at the recent Antrim Minor footballers team day. pic.twitter.com/xkgjfcIAVq — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) April 23, 2017

Daire Downey, who starred today in Croke Park with the Derry special needs team, emulating his delighted father Henry #captainmycaptain pic.twitter.com/L77N6c1Ymz — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) April 21, 2017

Jason Forde ban. Nothing short of absolute disgrace. The pitch is for players. Confronted an unauthorised pitch invader. Nothing more.. #GAA — Jamie Wall (@Jamwall7) April 22, 2017