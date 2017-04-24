GAA tweets of the week

President Michael D. Higgins joined in on the Galway league celebrations...
President Michael D Higgins with the Galway captain David Burke after today's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final. pic.twitter.com/EdG91aoTon
— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 23, 2017
Brilliant win for @MeathGAA Hurlers again today in navan. Alot of Hard Work and Commitment paying dividends! #AnMhiAbu
— Paddy O'Rourke (@PaORourke89) April 23, 2017
There should be a Laochra Gael on Cyril Farrell's career as an analyst.
— Niall Kelly (@Niall_Kelly_14) April 23, 2017
Congrats to @KilkennyCamogie on winning the @LittlewoodsIRL League great to see them putting back to back titles
— Jackie Tyrrell (@MrJackieTee) April 23, 2017
Getting some recovery on the legs while watching the Kk ladies do there thing @Kilkenny_GAA @Sportsphysioirl Kk v cork #leaguefinal pic.twitter.com/kU1ybPl99b
— Michael Fennelly (@MFennellyKK) April 23, 2017
A special thanks to the Antrim Senior Footballers and management for providing the food at the recent Antrim Minor footballers team day. pic.twitter.com/xkgjfcIAVq
— Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) April 23, 2017
Daire Downey, who starred today in Croke Park with the Derry special needs team, emulating his delighted father Henry #captainmycaptain pic.twitter.com/L77N6c1Ymz
— Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) April 21, 2017
Jason Forde ban. Nothing short of absolute disgrace. The pitch is for players. Confronted an unauthorised pitch invader. Nothing more.. #GAA
— Jamie Wall (@Jamwall7) April 22, 2017
For all the apologists for Davy fitz, how do you feel about the scandalous decision to ban Jason forde, hope Davy is suitably embarrassed
— Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) April 21, 2017
