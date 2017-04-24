Loughnane: this isn't even a good Tipp team 24 April 2017





Galway's Jason Flynn wheels away from Tipperary's James Barry and Darren Gleeson after scoring a goal.

Ger Loughnane has put the boot into Tipperary following their Allianz Hurling League final collapse at the hands of Galway.

Writing in the Irish Daily Star, Loughnane claims the All-Ireland champions aren't as good as they're made out to be and that half a dozen of the players who lined out for them yesterday aren't "top class inter-county hurlers".

"Some have been comparing them to Kilkenny, even though they haven't put All-Ireland back-to-back! Comparisons have been made with the Dublin footballers, with claims that Tipp's second 15 is as strong a their first team," he wrote.

"What utter nonsense. Tipp had five or six players playing yesterday that aren't top class inter-county hurlers. So how can you talk of Tipp being great? This isn't even a good Tipperary team, let alone a great one.

"True, they have their good days, but days like yesterday make it clear how far they have to travel.

"A good team, let alone a great team, wouldn't be beaten out the gate like Tipp were by Galway yesterday. A good team, let alone a great team, wouldn't give up an eight-point lead to an average Kilkenny side on their own turf in Thurles."

Loughnane also claimed that the Tipperary defence couldn't deal with Galway's pace and physicality.

"Galway physically dominated Tipperary totally and their pace was something Tipp couldn't cope with.

"The Mahers couldn't deal with it, James Barry couldn't stick it. They were all exposed. Tipp's lack of pace, that Kilkenny didn't expose last year, was brutally exposed by Galway yesterday."