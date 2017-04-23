Ring and Rackard Cup second round draws
23 April 2017
Mayo's Brian Hunt, Austin Lyons and Shane Boland celebrate winning the Nicky Rackard Cup final.
©INPHO/Tom Beary
The draws have been made for the second rounds of the Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cups.
The games are scheduled to be played next weekend, with dates, times and venues to be confirmed by the CCCC tomorrow.
Christy Ring Cup
Round 2A
Antrim v Down
Kildare v Wicklow
Round 2B
Carlow v Mayo
Roscommon v London
Nicky Rackard Cup
Round 2A
Derry v Longford
Tyrone v Donegal
Round 2B
Armagh v Louth
Monaghan Bye