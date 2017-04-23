Ring and Rackard Cup second round draws 23 April 2017





Mayo's Brian Hunt, Austin Lyons and Shane Boland celebrate winning the Nicky Rackard Cup final.

©INPHO/Tom Beary Mayo's Brian Hunt, Austin Lyons and Shane Boland celebrate winning the Nicky Rackard Cup final.©INPHO/Tom Beary

The draws have been made for the second rounds of the Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cups.

The games are scheduled to be played next weekend, with dates, times and venues to be confirmed by the CCCC tomorrow.

Christy Ring Cup

Round 2A

Antrim v Down

Kildare v Wicklow

Round 2B

Carlow v Mayo

Roscommon v London

Nicky Rackard Cup

Round 2A

Derry v Longford

Tyrone v Donegal

Round 2B

Armagh v Louth

Monaghan Bye