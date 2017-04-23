Comment: Dublin SFC isn't as competitive as people think 23 April 2017





Ballyboden's Bob Dwan with Bernard Brogan of Oliver Plunkett's Ballyboden's Bob Dwan with Bernard Brogan of Oliver Plunkett's

A high number of lop-sided games in the Dublin SFC over the past few days would suggest that the championship isn't as competitive as it's made out to be.

While Dublin clubs continue to attract some of the country's top football talent and its county champions are always a force to be reckoned with in the Leinster and All-Ireland club championships, what the first round results highlight is a gulf in class between the capital's elite clubs and the rest.

An average winning margin of 10.75 points across all of the first round games makes a mockery of the theory that the capital is home to the most competitive championship in the country. And what about all the teams who must wait another year for their next championship game? Surely they deserve a second chance in a backdoor or round-robin series.