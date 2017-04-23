'When you're a genius you don't need a warrior mentality' 23 April 2017





Kerry manager Eamon Fitzmaurice with Colm Cooper Kerry manager Eamon Fitzmaurice with Colm Cooper

Paul Galvin has dismissed Joe Brolly's criticism of Colm Cooper as 'showbiz stuff'.

Following Cooper's recent inter-county retirement, Brolly, while acknowledging his greatness, questioned Gooch's ability to stand up and be counted in the white heat of battle. But appearing on The Ray D'Arcy Show last night, Galvin contended that his former Kerry team-mate didn't need a 'warrior personality' because he was a football 'genius'.

“When you’re a genius you don’t need a warrior mentality, and he’s a genius. That old nonsense, there was no need for that old silly stuff,” he said.

"He was a complete one-off of a guy, just a genius thinker, genius player," Galvin added before telling a great story about how Gooch had overslept before his man of the match performance in the 2007 All-Ireland final against Cork.