Offaly SFC: Rhode avoid upset 23 April 2017





Rhode manager Paschal Kellaghan (right) with Jack Cooney.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Rhode manager Paschal Kellaghan (right) with Jack Cooney.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Cappincur came close to springing a huge surprise against champions Rhode in the second round of the Offaly SFC last night.

Rhode, who were without talisman Niall McNamee, were left hanging on for a 0-12 to 1-8 win at O'Connor Park after last year's senior 'B' champions almost caught them in the closing stages.

Rhode raced into an early 0-4 to 0-1 lead before a Brian Norris goal brought Cappincur level in the 11th minute. However, last year's beaten Leinster club SFC finalists regrouped and went on to lead by 0-10 to 1-2 at the break. Conor McNamee extended Rhode's lead to 0-12 to 1-3 in the 37th minute before five unanswered points from Norris (two), Ger Treacy, Eoin Carroll and Peter Daly reduced the deficit to the minimum.

The sides exchanged further points, but the underdogs couldn't regain parity.

Like Rhode, Clara made it two wins from two when a Josh Fleming goal on the stroke of half-time gave them a 1-11 to 0-11 victory over Gracefield in the first part of the O'Connor Park double bill.