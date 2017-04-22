Waterford SHC: Shanahan brothers go on another scoring spree 22 April 2017





Waterford selector Dan Shanahan congratulates his brother Maurice.

A week after they scored 6-9 between them against Passage, Maurice and Dan Shanahan combined for 2-11 as Lismore made it two wins from two in the Waterford SHC at Fraher Field this evening.

County selector Dan struck his fifth goal in two games in the third minute before going on to add two points, while younger brother Maurice racked up 1-9 in a 3-15 to 1-16 victory over Fourmilewater.

In the second part of the Dungarvan double-header, 13 points from Pauric Mahony and a first half Brian O'Sullivan goal helped Ballygunner to a 1-26 to 0-13 win over Ballyduff.