Meagher Cup: no joy for Cavan on return 22 April 2017





Cavan's return to senior inter-county hurling after a six-year absence ended in a 1-14 to 3-28 defeat to Warwickshire in the first round of the Lory Meagher Cup at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Former Antrim star Liam Watson scored two goals and Ian Dwyer added another for the Exiles who led by 2-15 to 0-5 at half-time. Lonan McKenna managed a late consolation goal for the hosts.

Up the road in Brewster Park, Sean Corrigan bagged a hat-trick of goals as Fermanagh came from behind to edge out neighbours Leitrim on a 5-13 to 2-21 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Kevin Gilmartin and Eamon Kilgannon were among the goals as Sligo opened their campaign with a 4-14 to 0-17 win over Lancashire at Markievicz Park.