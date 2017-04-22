Rackard Cup: winning starts for Ulster trio 22 April 2017





Donegal players take to the field.

Donegal's first victory over Armagh in 17 years was the standout result in the opening round of Nicky Rackard Cup.

David Flynn's goal at the start of the second half proved crucial as Ardal McDermott's men ran out 1-19 to 0-13 winners over the beaten Ulster SHC finalists in Letterkenny.

A late Lorcan Devlin point handed Tyrone a 2-11 to 0-16 victory over Monaghan in Castleblayney. With Donal Meegan accurate from frees, the hosts led by 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time, but goals from Damian Casey and Sean Og Grogan brought the Red Hands back into it in the second half.

Meanwhile, Meehaul McGrath's 18th minute goal set up Ulster Shield winners Derry for a 2-17 to 1-11 victory over Louth in Dowdallshill.