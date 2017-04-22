Leinster MFC qualifier draw 22 April 2017





Who will be lifting the Leinster minor football championship silverware in 2017? Who will be lifting the Leinster minor football championship silverware in 2017?

The Leinster minor football championship qualifier draw has been made.

It pits Meath against Laois, Wicklow against Wexford and Westmeath against Carlow. The quarter-final draw will not take place until after those matches are played.

Meath and Laois suffered extra-time defeats to Dublin and Louth respectively this afternoon, while Wicklow, Westmeath and Carlow lost to Longford, Offaly and Kildare in that order.

Wexford were heavily beaten by Offaly in the only preliminary round tie last Monday.