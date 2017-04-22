Leinster MFC: wins for Kildare, Offaly, Louth and Longford 22 April 2017





Kildare, Offaly, Louth and Longford join Dublin in the Leinster MFC quarter-finals after first round victories over Carlow, Westmeath, Laois and Wicklow respectively this afternoon.

At Netwatch Cullen Park, two goals in the space of a minute helped holders Kildare to a 2-13 to 0-9 win over Carlow. The Lilywhites led by just two points, 0-10 to 0-8, before Jack Barrett and David Kelly raised green flags in the 52nd and 53rd minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

Offaly made it two wins in five days when they comfortably saw off neighbours Westmeath on a 0-13 to 1-4 scoreline in Tullamore.

Cian Johnston scored six points and Conor Lynam posted three as the Faithful followed up on their facile preliminary round win over Wexford. A late goal from Luke Price after sub Fola Ayorinde had hit the crossbar put a better complexion on the scoreboard for a poor Westmeath outfit.

Offaly's Cian Johnston against Wexford.

©INPHO/Tom Beary.

As in the Dublin v Meath clash, extra-time was needed to separate Louth and Laois in O'Moore Park with the visitors eventually prevailing by 2-11 to 0-15.

Laois' Alan Kinsella had a penalty saved in the second half and Damien McCaul had a late 'point' waved wide as the sides finished level on a 0-12 to 1-9 after 60 minutes with Ben Mooney accounting for the Louth goal. But a John Gallagher penalty in extra-time gave the Wee County the win.

Meanwhile, a dominant first half display laid the foundations for Longford's 1-19 to 3-8 victory over Wicklow at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.