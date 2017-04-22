Ulster MFL final: McCartan goal crucial in Tyrone win 22 April 2017





A Peter Og McCartan goal was the difference as Tyrone defeated Derry by 1-9 to 0-9 in the last ever Ulster minor football league final at the Watty Graham's grounds today.

The Tyrone captain hit the net in the 11th minute, but Derry recovered well to lead by 0-7 to 1-2 at the interval. However, a strong second half display secured the win for the Red Hands.

Tyrone were also crowned Ulster U17 league champions in the second part of the Glen double-header when they saw off Donegal by 0-15 to 0-7 to retain the Jim McGuigan Cup.