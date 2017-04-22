Daire emulates his famous father 22 April 2017





Left, Derry captain Henry Downey prepares to lift the Sam Maguire Cup in 1993 and right, Henry with his son Daire on the steps of the Hogan Stand. Left, Derry captain Henry Downey prepares to lift the Sam Maguire Cup in 1993 and right, Henry with his son Daire on the steps of the Hogan Stand.

It's nearly 24 years since Henry Downey became the first and only Derry man to raise the Sam Maguire Cup.

Yesterday, the legendary Derry captain returned to the Hogan Stand in Croke Park with his young son Daire, who was delighted to re-enact the greatest moment in the Oak Leaf County's GAA history. RTE pundit Joe Brolly, who was a team-mate of Henry's on the 1993 All-Ireland winning team, posted the lovely photo on his twitter account.

Daire also got to line out on the hallowed turf as part of the Derry Special Needs team.