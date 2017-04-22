Team news: Carlow minors to play Kildare

22 April 2017

Carlow minors welcome Kildare to Netwatch Cullen Park for their Leinster championship opener.

The Carlow team to play Kildare in the Leinster MFC first round at Netwatch Cullen Park today has been announced (throw-in 1pm).

The game will be played as part of a double-header with the Barrowsider's Christy Ring Cup SH clash with Antrim which throws-in at 3pm.

Carlow (Leinster MFC v Kildare): Jack Rowan; Senan Molloy, Robert Gahan, Ryan Hollick; Kelan Gaffney, Jamie McCabe, Tadgh Roache; Jordan Morrissey, Conor Doyle; Cormac Lomax, John Byrne, Rob St Ledger; Robert Kane, Cathal O'Neill, Gavin Healy.

Subs: Jamie Coogan, Thomas McDonnell, Michael Murphy, Jim Nolan, Diarmaid Ruth, Ronan Curran, Hugh Dooley, Ronan McAllister, Andrew Kehoe.




