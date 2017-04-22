Team news: Reidy and Delaney fit for Lilywhites 22 April 2017





Attacking duo David Reidy and Mark Delaney have recovered from their respective injuries in time for Kildare's Christy Ring Cup opening round trip to Ballina to face Mayo.

Limerick native Reidy was rated doubtful having suffered a hamstring injury during the Lilywhites' final round game of the Division 2A league versus London while Delaney picked up a shoulder injury on club duty with Coill Dubh recently, however both players are available for today's fixture and named to start up front.

Kildare (Christy Ring Cup v Mayo): Paul Dermody; Cian Forde, John Doran, Niall O Muineachain; Michael Reidy, Mark Moloney, Ross Bergin; Paul Divilly, Chris Bonus; Michael Purcell, David Reidy, Jack Sheridan; Brian Byrne, Richard Ryan, Mark Delaney.

Subs: Paddy McKenna, Dinny Stapleton, John Mulhall, Peter Moran, Paudie Ryan, Shane Ryan, Paddy Moloney, Tadhg Forde, Sean Gainey, Dylan Brereton, Conor Gordon.