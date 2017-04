New Tipp jersey will be on show tomorrow 22 April 2017





Tipperary have a new jersey on the way.

Tipperary will sport a new-look jersey in tomorrow's Allianz Hurling League final against Galway.

The Premier County have kept supporters guessing as to what the new design is like, with the jersey not due to go on sale to the public until next week.



Tipp last changed their jersey in 2015 when Intersport / Elvery's were unveiled as the county's main sponsor.