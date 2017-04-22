Team news: Tribesmen show two changes 22 April 2017





The Galway team stand for the national anthem.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. The Galway team stand for the national anthem.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

The Galway team to face Tipperary in tomorrow's Allianz HL Division 1 final shows two changes from the one that started the 10-point success over Limerick.

Paul Killeen and Jason Flynn come into the starting fifteen at left corner-back and right half-forward respectively as John Hanbury and Padraig Brehony lose out.

Killeen and Flynn were second-half substitutes at the Gaelic Grounds last time out and the Tribesmen return to the same venue this weekend aiming to win their first league title since 2010.

The defence shows a number of positional switches; Daithi Burke reverts from left half-back to full-back, Aidan Harte moves from left corner-back to number seven with Killeen stationed at number four.

Galway (Allianz HL Division 1 final v Tipperary): Colm Callanan; Adrian Tuohy, Daithi Burke, Paul Killeen; Padraig Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Jason Flynn, Joe Canning, Joseph Cooney; Conor Whelan, Cathal Mannion, Conor Cooney.