Team news: 'Picky' passed fit

21 April 2017

Laois' Stephen Maher with David King of Offaly.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Stephen Maher has been passed fit to start for Laois ahead of their Leinster SHC round-robin opener against Westmeath.

The O'Moore men host the Lake County in Portlaoise on Sunday and 'Picky' had been rated doubtful for the midlands clash having suffered a hamstring injury while training with his club Clough-Ballacolla recently.

However, the IT Carlow student has been named at full-forward with Leigh Bergin, Dwane Palmer and Charles Dwyer also returning from injury but Matthew Whelan, Ryan Mullaney, John Lennon and Podge Lawlor all remain out.

Laois (Leinster SHC v Westmeath): Enda Rowland; Cahir Healy, Leigh Bergin, Dwane Palmer; Ciaran Collier, Charles Dwyer, Lee Cleere; Ross King, Patrick Purcell; Cian Taylor, Aidan Corby, Ben Conroy; Willie Dunphy, Stephen Maher, Paddy Whelan.




