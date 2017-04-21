Dublin SFC round-up: Ballymun and Castleknock among the winners 21 April 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Castleknock's James Sherry.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Leading contenders Ballymun and Castleknock were among the winners after tonight's Dublin senior football championship opening round games.

Dean Rock's Ballymun began their bid for a fourth county title by hammering St Patricks Palmerstown by 20-points in Chanel. Kickhams ran out easy victors on a 5-17 to 2-6 scoreline, having led by 3-11 to 1-3 at the break.

Last year's beaten finalists Castleknock were pressed all the way by Templeogue Synge Street at O'Toole Park but the Somerton side came out on top in the end. Ciaran Kilkenny's side led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the half-way stage and three points was again the margin at full-time, 0-11 to 0-8.

Elsewhere, at Russell Park, goals from Niall O'Callaghan (2), younger brother of county star Con, and Luke Keating inspired Cuala to a 3-12 to 0-17 win against Raheny.

Meanwhile, in tonight's other fixtures, Na Fianna comfortably saw off Naomh Olaf by 2-14 to 0-11, Lucan Sarsfields coasted to a 4-18 to 0-16 victory over UCD and Skerries Harps came from behind to beat Fingallians, 2-10 to 1-10.

The action continues tomorrow as St Sylvesters face St Annes, Ballinteer St Johns meet St Maurs, St Brigids take on St Peregrines, St Vincents entertain Round Towers Clondalkin and Clontarf come up against Thomas Davis.