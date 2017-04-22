Team news: Royal hurlers fresh start 22 April 2017





For the first time in 13-years Meath have named their starting XV to play in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

In a revamped full back line team captain Damien Healy mans the edge of the square with regular full back Shane Whitty moving to the corner. Seanie Geraghty is the player to lose out.

Former Dublin minor Darragh Kelly gets his first taste of championship action in the Green and Gold while club mate and last year's Under 21B HC Player of the Year Gavin McGowan is picked at corner forward.

Joey Keena (midfield) and Steven Clynch (centre forward) are the only surviving members from Meath's last game in the Leinster SHC which was against Laois in 2004.

Throw in at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday April 23rd is at 3.00pm.

Meath (SHC v Kerry) - Shane McGann (Kiltale); Shane Whitty (Blackhall Gaels), Damian Healy (Longwood - captain), Cormac Reilly (Navan O'Mahonys); Shane Brennan (Kilmessan), Daragh Kelly (Ratoath), Keith Keoghan (Killyon); Anthony Forde (Kiltale), Joey Keena (Kilmessan); Sean Quigley (St Peter's Dunboyne), Steven Clynch (Kilmessan), James Kelly (Kiltale); Gavin McGowan (Ratoath), Mark O’Sullivan (Kiltale), Adam Gannon (Killyon).