Lennon takes hope from final display 21 April 2017





Tyrone manager Mattie Lennon celebrates at the final whistle of the 2014 Rackard Cup final Tyrone manager Mattie Lennon celebrates at the final whistle of the 2014 Rackard Cup final

Mattie Lennon is hoping the Tyrone hurlers can build on their fine display against Derry in last Sunday's Ulster Shield final.

The Red Hands pushed the hot favourites to the pin of their collar, and Lennon believes the performance bodes well for their Nicky Rackard Cup campaign, which begins against Monaghan in Inniskeen tomorrow.

"It's going to be a tough game because we have played Monaghan already twice in the league," the Tyrone manager told the Irish News.

"They have won one and we have won one, so it's not going to be easy. It's championship hurling again. But we're looking forward to getting back at it, to try to build on that confidence and belief, and drive into the next game.

"We'll bring that game (against Derry) into it, we'll look at it, we'll analyse it, we'll look at some of the things that we maybe could do better and improve on that for the next day."